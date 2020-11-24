WEATHER FORECASTING SERVICES MARKET IS SET TO EXPERIENCE REVOLUTIONARY GROWTH BY 2026 : STORMGEO, SKYVIEW SYSTEMS

Weather Forecasting Services market is accounted for $1.22 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.68 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Growing security concern with end-use industry, enlarge in air travel, expansion of transport manufacturing, and improbability in rainfall are some of the key factors which are driving the market growth. However, the insecurity in the forecasting method and difficulty of climate forecasting model which is restraining the market growth.

Major Key Players of the Weather Forecasting Services Market are:

The Weather Company, Stormgeo, Skyview Systems Ltd, Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd., Precision Weather Service, Meteo-Logic, The Met Office, Global Weather Corporation, Fugro N.V., Enav S.P.A, BMT Group Ltd, and Accuweather, Inc.

Weather forecasting is the mixture of technology and science to estimate environmental and atmospheric state in an exact region. It is the procedure of meeting statically information of the environment in an exact region and additional process this data throughout different methodical technique in order to predict the atmospheric change. Weather forecasting is a type of consult provision which provides instantaneous forecast and facilitates well-organized routine preparation and sophisticated decision making in a variety of manufacturing operation.

Major Types of Weather Forecasting Services Market covered are:

Long-Range Forecasting

Medium-Range Forecasting

Short-Range Forecasting

Major Applications of Weather Forecasting Services Market covered are:

Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Renewable Energy, Public Service, Oil & Gas, Media, Marine, Manufacturing, Individuals, Energy & Utilities, Construction, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Aviation, Agriculture & Fisheries, Other End Users

By Geography, Asia Pacific holds the major market share in the worldwide weather forecasting services market owing to enlargement in the shipping trade. Other factors such as addiction to rain in the Asia Pacific might generate a high demand for weather forecasting services.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Weather Forecasting Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Weather Forecasting Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Weather Forecasting Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Weather Forecasting Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Weather Forecasting Services Market Size

2.2 Weather Forecasting Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Weather Forecasting Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Weather Forecasting Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Weather Forecasting Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Weather Forecasting Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global Weather Forecasting Services Revenue by Product

4.3 Weather Forecasting Services Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Weather Forecasting Services Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Weather Forecasting Services industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

