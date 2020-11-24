GEOPHYSICAL SERVICES MARKET IS SET TO EXPERIENCE REVOLUTIONARY GROWTH BY 2026 : TGS, SPECTRUM GEOPHYSICS

Geophysical Services market is accounted for $2150.05 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3571.25 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Growing investments in mineral & mining industries, rising instability in crude oil prices and increasing usage of aerial-based geophysical surveys are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the downturn in the oil & gas industry is restraining market growth.

Major Key Players of the Geophysical Services Market are:

TGS, Spectrum Geophysics, Sea Geo Surveys Pvt Ltd, Polaris Seismic International, Phoenix Geophysics, ION Geophysical Corporation, Intertek Group plc, GEOTECH, Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., Fugro, EON Geosciences, Dawson Geophysical Inc., Compagnie Gnrale de Gophysique and BTW Company.

Geophysical survey is essential in obtaining magnetic and gravitational fields of the Earth’s interior and topography. Geophysical surveys have many applications in geology, archaeology, mineral and energy exploration, oceanography, and engineering.

Based on Technology, the Seismic segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to wide usage in the oil & gas industry. Seismic services help the oil and gas companies to make critical exploration and reservoir decisions. Seismic services facilitate oil companies to locate reservoirs and refine oil and natural gas fields. By geography, North America held the largest market share during the forecast period due to the rise in mineral exploration activities and a high number of geophysical survey activities in this region.

Major Types of Geophysical Services Market covered are:

Land-based Survey

Aerial-based Survey

Major Applications of Geophysical Services Market covered are:

Agriculture

Environment

Minerals & Mining

Oil & Gas

Water Exploration

Other End Users

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Geophysical Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Geophysical Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Geophysical Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Geophysical Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Geophysical Services industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

