MEDICAL DEVICE LABELING MARKET IS SET TO EXPERIENCE REVOLUTIONARY GROWTH BY 2026 : 3M, AMCOR

Medical Device Labeling market accounted for $699.91 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,375.98 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Increasing implementation of FDA standards for patient safety, the introduction of new medical devices and flourishing healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, factors such as higher tooling cost of injection mold label are hampering the market growth.

Major Key Players of the Medical Device Labeling Market are:

3M Company, Amcor Limited, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries, Inc., Coast Label Company, Denny Bros Ltd., Faubel & Co. Nachf. GmbH, Huhtamaki Group, JH Bertrand Inc., Label Source, Lintec Corporation, Mondi Group plc, Resource Label Group LLC, Schreiner Group GmbH & Co. KG, Tapecon Inc., UPM Raflatac, Weber Packaging Solutions and WS Packaging Group, Inc.

Medical devices are items that are used for the diagnosis of cure, treatment or prevention of disease and mitigation. Labeling is important in identifying the medical device and specifying instructions for proper use of medical devices. Medical device labeling includes package labels, directions for use, maintenance manuals, equipment labels, control labels, etc.

Major Types of Medical Device Labeling Market covered are:

Sleeve Labels

Pressure-Sensitive Labels

In-Mold Labels

Glue-Applied Labels

Other Lable Types

Major Applications of Medical Device Labeling Market covered are:

Disposable Consumables

Monitoring and Diagnostic Equipment

Therapeutic Equipment

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Medical Device Labeling consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Medical Device Labeling market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Medical Device Labeling manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Medical Device Labeling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Medical Device Labeling industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

