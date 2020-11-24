PROTEIN SUPPLEMENTS MARKET IS SET TO EXPERIENCE REVOLUTIONARY GROWTH BY 2026 : ABBOT LABORATORIES, TRANSPARENT LABS

Protein Supplements Market is accounted for $4905.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $9785.8 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Rising population of working women and growing number of fitness centers are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, availability of cheaper alternatives is hindering the market growth.

Major Key Players of the Protein Supplements Market are:

Abbot Laboratories, Transparent Labs, Glanbia Plc., Cyto Sport Inc, Quest Nutrition, NBTY, Inc., MusclePharm Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Amway corporation and General Nutrition Centers.

Get sample copy of “Protein Supplements Market” at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/sample/43255

Major Types of Protein Supplements Market covered are:

Whey protein

Soy protein

Egg protein

Casein

Pea Protein

Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Protein

Other Types

Major Applications of Protein Supplements Market covered are:

Functional Foods

Sports Nutrition

By geography, Asia Pacific holds the highest market growth during the forecast period owing to growing middle class with improved stage of disposable incomes, increasing concerns about public healthcare systems, urbanization and westernization of diet are some of the factors fueling the market growth in this region.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Protein Supplements consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Protein Supplements market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Protein Supplements manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Protein Supplements with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/discount/43255

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Protein Supplements Market Size

2.2 Protein Supplements Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Protein Supplements Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Protein Supplements Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Protein Supplements Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Protein Supplements Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Protein Supplements Sales by Product

4.2 Global Protein Supplements Revenue by Product

4.3 Protein Supplements Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Protein Supplements Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/inquiry/43255

In the end, Protein Supplements industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Us-

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com