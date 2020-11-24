PROCESS AUTOMATION MARKET IS SET TO EXPERIENCE REVOLUTIONARY GROWTH BY 2026 : SIEMENS, ABB, HONEYWELL

Process Automation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Improved focus on manufacturing in developing economies, technological innovations and growing adoption of robotics are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, shortage of skilled workforce and security concerns are hindering the market.

Major Key Players of the Process Automation Market are:

Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Schneider Electric, Danaher Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co, Ametek Inc, Rockwell Automation, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Yamatake Corporation, Omron Corporation, Robert Bosch GmBH, Texas Instruments, Inc. and Eaton Corporation.

Process automation industries have been into continuation for a long time. The advance in automation systems has taken the process industries to a next level in terms of time management, production quality, energy efficiency and optimization of process. It generally follows five layered architecture in which I/O systems is at lowest level then PLC then SCADA followed by MES and ERP respectively. These five layers together form process automation.

Based on end user, paper and pulp industry has significant growth during the forecast period due to it required high utilization of raw material during a lot of process with close monitoring of temperature and chemical content and the process automation allows to achieve the same from one location through the process automation. By geography, North America has the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the major developments surrounding the emerging technologies.

Major Modules of Process Automation Market covered are:

Switches

Input/Output Cards

Controllers

Software Systems

Process Automation Services

Instrumentation & Controls

Major Applications of Process Automation Market covered are:

Food and Beverages

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Petrochemical

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Paper and Pulp

Pharmaceutical

Energy and Utilities

Automotive

Packaging

Metals industry

Other End Users

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Process Automation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Process Automation market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Process Automation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Process Automation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Process Automation industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

