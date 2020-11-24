OFFSHORE WIND MARKET IS SET TO EXPERIENCE REVOLUTIONARY GROWTH BY 2026 : SIEMENS, ABB, GENERAL ELECTRIC

Offshore Wind Market is accounted for $26.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $99.87 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. Rising share of renewable in the power generation mix and government incentives following renewable energy deployment are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, high capital cost and maintenance and logistics issues are hindering the market growth.

Major Key Players of the Offshore Wind Market are:

Siemens AG, ABB, Ltd., General Electric Company, Adwen, Eew Group, A2 SEA, Sinovel Wind Group Co., Nordex SE, Senvion SA, Nexans S.A. , MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S and Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Co.

Offshore wind power is generated from wind farms constructed in the ocean on the continental shelf. These wind farms are installed in the ocean for energy harvesting purpose. Offshore medium offers greater wind speed as compared to offshore medium.

Based on Location, Shallow Water (< 30m Depth) segment witnessed steady growth during the forecast period due to the expansion of shallow water is normally cost effective owing to better weather conditions, whereas, installing wind turbines in deep water becomes expensive due to high maintenance cost. By geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to rising urbanization & industrialization, technological advancement and clean energy consumption are some of the factors propelling the market growth in this region.

Major Components of Offshore Wind Market covered are:

Electrical Infrastructure

Substructure

Turbine

Other Components

Major Applications of Offshore Wind Market covered are:

Soil Monitoring

Yield Monitoring

Scouting

Other Applications

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Offshore Wind consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Offshore Wind market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Offshore Wind manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Offshore Wind with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Offshore Wind industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

