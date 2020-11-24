AUTOMOTIVE COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY MARKET SET FOR RAPID GROWTH TO REACH CAGR OF OVER 18.7% BY 2026 – INTEL, MICROCHIP

Automotive Communication Technology Market is accounted for $5.22 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $24.39 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as rising contribution of electronic systems in passenger cars, government mandates and industry norms to reduce emission and improve the safety of vehicles are fuelling the market growth. However, more complexity and less reliability of electronics architecture are hampering the market.

Major Key Players of the Automotive Communication Technology Market are:

Texas Instruments, Intel, Microchip, Toshiba, Xilinx, on Semiconductor, Robert Bosch, Rohm Semiconductor, Infineon, Broadcom, Cypress Semiconductor, NXP, Continental, Renesas, Melexis, Stmicroelectronics, Elmos Semiconductor, Qualcomm, Vector Informatik and Maxim Integrated.

Automotive Communication Technology is helped in vehicle for uninterrupted and better communication with other vehicles. The automotive industry has evolved rapidly over the past decade with the rising usage of Electronic Control Units (ECUs), which have positively influenced the way various automobile subsystems communicate.

Among bus module, Controller Area Network (CAN) segment has substantial growth during the forecast period. The increase in electronic components in the powertrain and body control & comfort applications is driving the market for CAN in the global automotive communication technology market.

Major Applications of Automotive Communication Technology Market covered are:

Body Control & Comfort

Safety & Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Powertrain

Infotainment & Communication

Other Applications

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Automotive Communication Technology consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Automotive Communication Technology market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Automotive Communication Technology manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Automotive Communication Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive Communication Technology Market Size

2.2 Automotive Communication Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive Communication Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Communication Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive Communication Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Communication Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Automotive Communication Technology Sales by Product

4.2 Global Automotive Communication Technology Revenue by Product

4.3 Automotive Communication Technology Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Communication Technology Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Automotive Communication Technology industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

