NEUROSTIMULATION DEVICES MARKET IS SET TO EXPERIENCE REVOLUTIONARY GROWTH BY 2025 : BOSTON SCIENTIFIC, CYBERONICS

Market for Neurostimulation devices was valued around US$ 3.7 bn in 2015 and projected to expand around 8% CAGR over 2019 to 2025

Neurostimulation is the process of modulating the nervous system by means of neurostimulation devices to improve quality of life (QOL) patients suffering from epilepsy, pain, depression, parkinsonism etc., Neurostimulation devices work by intervening the body’s nervous system by effecting the nerve signal conduction.

Major Key Players of the Neurostimulation Devices Market are:

Boston Scientific, Cyberonics, Medtronic and St. Jude Medical, and Nevro Corporation to name a few. For instance, in 2016, St. Jude medical unveiled Deep Brain Stimulator (DBS) in Europe market to treat patients suffering from Dystonia, Parkinson’s disease, and tremor.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive devices coupled with availability of technologically advanced products expected to propel the market revenue for Neurostimulation devices over the forecast period. Apart from above drivers, market for neuromodulation devices affected by rising aging population across the globe, growing interest of healthcare professionals for alternative treatment and ability of the neurostimulation devices to provide safe and effective treatments alternative for the patients who are resistant to therapeutic options is driving the market revenue in positive traction. However, higher cost of neuromodulation in developing economies, cumbersome regulatory processes expected to impede the market revenue growth of over the forecast period.

Major Types of Neurostimulation Devices Market covered are:

Deep Brain Stimulators (DBS)

Gastric Electric Stimulators (GES)

Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS)

Sacral Nerve Stimulators (SNS)

Vagus Nerve Stimulators (VNS)

Major Applications of Neurostimulation Devices Market covered are:

Management of Pain

Parkinson’s Disease

Epilepsy

Gastroparesis

Tremors

Urinary & Fecal Incontinence

Depression

Dystonia

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Neurostimulation Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Neurostimulation Devices market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Neurostimulation Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Neurostimulation Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Neurostimulation Devices industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

