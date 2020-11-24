Aircraft Interface Device (AID) Market Outlook, Segmentation, Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

The global aircraft interface device (AID) market is accounted to US$ 159.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 678.7 Mn by 2027.

The aviation industry is currently at an interesting phase where advanced information technology is anticipated to transform the decision making capability of the industry and make the new implementations faster than before. A couple of years ago, the Aircraft Interface Device analysis through electronic flight bag (EFB) used thousands of distinct software algorithms for processing radar data and raw flight plan from the ATC (Air Traffic Control System).

The modernization of aircraft includes modern digital communication systems, new engines, inflight entertainment, advanced armaments, navigation flight systems, and data recorders, among others. The advanced aircraft interface devices offered to the aircraft manufacturers nowadays are more reliable. These devices have enhanced connectivity and communication, along with the high capacity to store data, which is influencing the Aircraft Interface Device market to prosper during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the aircraft interface device market are Astronics Corporation, Avio (Thales Group), Avionica, Collins Aerospace, Enterline Technologies Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment, Honeywell International Inc., SCI Technologies, Inc., Teledyne Controls LLC, and Viasat Inc. among others.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Aircraft Interface Device (AID) market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Aircraft Interface Device (AID) market segments and regions.

The research on the Aircraft Interface Device (AID) market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Aircraft Interface Device (AID) market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

