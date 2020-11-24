Combat UAV Market Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2027

Military drones are generally utilized for the patrolling and reconnaissance, but due to the growing risks involved in national security, these UAVs are armed and converted for the combat. The combat UAVs have several applications such as artillery fire direction, gathering electronic intelligence (ELINT) data, lasing targets for fighter planes, and post-strike damage assessment and surveillance. Combat UAV are employed to carry aircraft artillery such as laser weapons, bombs, and missiles.

The changing nature of advanced warfare, growing adoption of unmanned technologies and increasing investments by private players in UAVs are significant factors driving the growth of the global combat UAV market. The developed nations, such as the US, Russia, China, France, and the UK, are focusing on the development and manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) for counter-insurgency and domestic warfare. UAVs are featured with remote, real-time controlling from distant locations with varying levels of autonomy. Currently, more than 30 countries are using combat UAVs. Increasing territorial disputes between the nations such as the Asia Pacific and the MEA region are anticipated to fuel the demands for combat UAVs.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. AeroVironment, Inc.

2. BAE Systems plc

3. Elbit Systems Ltd.

4. Israel Aerospace Industries or IAI

5. Leonardo S. p. A.

6. Lockheed Martin Corporation

7. Northrop Grumman Corporation

8. Thales Group

9. The Boeing Company

10. The Raytheon Company

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Combat UAV market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments.

The research on the Combat UAV market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor's methodologies. The research also segments the Combat UAV market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Combat UAV market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Combat UAV market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

