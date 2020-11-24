Portable Military Equipment Market Trends, Growth Insights, Target Audience, Competitive Landscape with Global Industry Forecast To 2027

Portable military equipment includes the mobile communication products that are used for the transmission and reception of video, voice and data signals, and to provide intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). Adoption of portable military equipment for defense authorities has enhanced the safety and capabilities of military units. The defense authorities invest heavily on C3ISR systems (Command, Control, Communication, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) in order to enhance national security.

The key factors that are propelling the growth of portable military equipment market include the military forces modernization programs taken by developed nations such as the U.S., Russia, France, China, along with the increase in need for advanced portable equipment with reduced size, weight, and power consumption (SWAP). Further, the growth of portable military equipment market is fuelled by the adoption of long term military development programs which are expected to ensure the continued demand for portable military equipment during the forecast period.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. Aselsan Inc.

2. Codan Ltd.

3. Elbit Systems Ltd.

4. FLIR Systems.

5. Harris Corporation

6. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

7. Saab AB

8. Safran Group

9. Sierra Nevada Corporation

10. Thales Group

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Portable Military Equipment market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Portable Military Equipment market segments and regions.

The research on the Portable Military Equipment market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Portable Military Equipment market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Portable Military Equipment market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Portable Military Equipment market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

