Bioactive Ingredients & Product – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Bioactive Ingredients & Product Market is expected to reach $44,635.71 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Bioactive Ingredients & Product Market include BASF, Ajinomoto Co Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM), Arla Foods, Cargill Inc, DSM, Dupont DENemours & Co (Dupont) Msds, FMC Corporation, Ingredion Inc and Roquette.

Some of the factors such as increasing health concerns and rising per capita income of consumers in developing countries are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of licensing & patent protection guidelines and intra-government norms are restraining the market growth.

Bioactive ingredients & products are food components which have a biological effect on living tissues. They are a type of bio-molecules that are added to food products and ingredients, which helps in metabolic process for improvisation of health. This also plays important role in solving the problem of inadequate intake of nutritional food and inability to maintain balanced diet.

Based on type, the phytochemicals & plant extracts segment is likely to have a huge demand. The increasing dependence on plant products, along with growing awareness are the drivers of global market for phytochemicals & plant extracts.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. It leads the global market due to the high level of awareness among people and physicians regarding the usage of bioactive foods and beverages in the region.

Sources Covered:

• Animal

• Marine

• Microbial

• Plant

Types Covered:

• Amino Acids, Peptides & Proteins

• Fatty Acids

• Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

• Minerals

• Omega 3 & Structured Lipids

• Prebiotics

• Probiotics

• Polyphenols

• Vitamins

• Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

• Carotenoids

• Antioxidants

Applications Covered:

• Animal Nutrition

• Clinical Nutrition

• Dietary Supplements

• Functional Beverages

• Functional Food

• Infant Nutrition

• Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distributor

• Direct Sales

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

