Big Boom in Microminiature Circular Connectors Market Projected Industry Growths to 2027

The microminiature circular connectorsmarket was valued at US$ 1,809.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,476.5million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The increasing shift towards renewable energy, electromobility, and industrial digitalization (Industry 4.0) are anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the microminiature circular connector providers. Emerging economies offer substantial new markets for the sales of these products.

Top Key Players:- Amphenol Corporation, Franz Binder GmbH & Co.Electrical Components KG, Glenair, Inc., Hirose Electric Co., Ltd., HUBER+SUHNER, ITT Inc., Omnetics Connector Corporation, SOURIAU SAS, TE Connectivity, and Ulti-Mate Connector, Inc.

The connected devices market is expected to reach US$ 50.1 billion by 2020, according to the National Cable and Telecommunications Association. The government organizations in developing countries, such as India, China, and Brazil, have undertaken many developments to improve the network infrastructure. Such initiatives are boosting the demand for high-speed data transmission cables connectors. The Chinese government has also proposed that the country would actively promote the 5G development plans and launch the technology by 2020.

The report segments the global microminiature circular connectors market as follows:

By Type

Metal Shell

Plastic Shell

By Application

Military & Defense

Aerospace & UAV

Industrial Application

Medical

