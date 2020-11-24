Medical Laser Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2020 – 2025 | IRIDEX Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., CryoLife

The global medical laser market size was valued at $6,947 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $16,230 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019-2026.

Laser stands for light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation, which has a specific wavelength creating high-intensity light. The adoption of medical lasers has increased due to its diverse medical applications including ophthalmology, dermatology, urology, cardiovascular, and others. The advantages offer by the medical lasers include reducing blood loss, decreasing postoperative discomfort, reducing the chance of wound infection, and achieving better wound healing.

Some of the key players of Medical Laser Market:

IRIDEX Corporation

Lumenis Ltd.

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

CryoLife Inc.

Novartis AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Biolase Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bausch & Lomb Holdings Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

The Global Medical Laser Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Medical Laser market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Medical Laser market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

