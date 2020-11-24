Kaolin Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players BASF SE, Burgess Pigment Company, Imerys S.A, I-Minerals Inc., KaMin LLC.

Kaolin or china clay is a naturally available white clay. It is widely used in the making of paper, rubber, paint and many other products. The white color of the kaolin is naturally occurring or may be due to processing which removes color-bearing compounds and minerals. The primary component in kaolin is the mineral kaolinite which is a hydrous aluminum silicate. Other uses of Kaolin including cable insulation, specialty films and fertilizers. New applications are being discovered frequently and ensure that the mineral will remain in demand for a long time.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

– BASF

– Burgess Pigment Company

– Imerys S.A

– I-Minerals Inc.

– KaMin LLC.

– Kerakaolin, PLC.

– LB MINERALS, s.r.o.

– Quarzwerke GmbH

– Sibelco

– Thiele Kaolin Company

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Kaolin Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the kaolin market with detailed market segmentation by process, application and geography. The global kaolin market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading kaolin market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global kaolin market is segmented on the basis of process and application. On the basis of process, the kaolin market is segmented into water-washed, airfloat, calcined, delaminated and surface-modified & unprocessed. The kaolin market on the basis of the application is classified into paper, ceramics, fiberglass, plastic, paint & coatings, rubber and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global kaolin market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The kaolin market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Kaolin Market – By Process

1.3.2 Kaolin Market – By Application

1.3.3 Kaolin Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. KAOLIN MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

Continue…..

