Glycine Market Research, Agency, Business Opportunities with New Players Ajinomoto North America, AMINO GmbH, Chattem Chemicals

Glycine is an amino acid and acts as a building block for protein. Glycine is a colorless, sweet-tasting crystalline solid. Glyc ine at commercial scale is used as an additive in pet food and animal feed, in foods and pharmaceuticals as a sweetener/taste enhancer, or as a component of food supplements and protein drinks. Moreover, it is one of three amino acids that the human body uses to make glutathione which is a type of antioxidant component that helps to protect the cells against oxidative damage caused by free radicals.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

– Ajinomoto North America, Inc.

– AMINO GmbH

– Chattem Chemicals, Inc.

– Evonik Industries AG

– GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

– Nantong Guangrong Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Premium Ingredient Co., Ltd

– Prinova Group LLC.

– SHOWA DENKO K.K.

– YUKI GOSEI KOGYO CO.,LTD.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Glycine Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the glycine market with detailed market segmentation by grade, application, and geography. The global glycine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading glycine market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global glycinemarket is segmented on the basis of grade and application. On the basis of grade, the glycine market is segmented into food grade, pharmaceutical grade and technical grade. The glycine market on the basis of the application is classified into food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals and chemical intermediate and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global glycine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The glycine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Glycine Market – By Grade

1.3.2 Glycine Market – By Application

1.3.3 Glycine Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. GLYCINE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

Continue…..

