E-Commerce Logistics Market Growth and its detail analysis by Focusing on Top Key Players like DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, SF Express, Amazon.com, United Parcel Service, Clipper Logistics, CEVA Logistics

E-Commerce Logistics is a set of communication computing and collaborative technologies that helps to transform logistical processes to be consumer centric by sharing data, knowledge and information with supply chain partners. The ultimate aim of e-commerce logistic is to deliver right product in right quantities at right place and to the right customer.

Key Benefits

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global E-Commerce Logistics Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Increase of cross-border e-commerce activities and rise in the internet penetration are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of e-commerce logistics market whereas infrastructural challenges restrict the service of last-mile connectivity which act as a restraining factor for this market. Large amount of logistic from abroad and value-added services such as innovative tracking of parcel and route optimization will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000892

Some of the key players influencing the market are DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, SF Express Co., Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., United Parcel Service, Inc., Clipper Logistics Plc., CEVA Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Limited. and Nippon Express Co., Ltd among others.

The “Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the e-commerce logistics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global e-commerce logistics market with detailed market segmentation by service type, operational area, end-user and geography. The global e-commerce logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global e-commerce logistics market based on service type, operational area and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall e-commerce logistics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Get Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000892

The overall e-commerce logistics market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the e-commerce logistics.