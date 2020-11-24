3D Mapping & Modelling Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Key Players Apple, Saab AB, Autodesk, Google, Trimble, Garmin, Esri, Intermap Technologies

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global 3D mapping & modelling market based on type, application and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall 3D mapping & modelling market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Also, key 3D mapping & modelling market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Apple, Inc., Saab AB, Autodesk, Inc., Google Inc., Trimble Inc., Garmin Ltd., Esri, Intermap Technologies, CyberCity 3D, Inc. and Topcon Corporation among others.

The “Global 3D Mapping & Modelling Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the 3D mapping & modelling industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global 3D mapping & modelling market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end-user and geography. The global 3D mapping & modelling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

3D mapping & modelling technology is evolving very rapidly to build three-dimensional environment. Mapping is done to make three-dimensional interpretations of objects while modelling is used to create a three dimensional model of the preferred object with the use of expert software.

Increased availability of 3D content and development in 3D equipment such as sensor, scanner and GPS components are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of 3D mapping & modelling market whereas lack of advanced software packages for simulating 3D data act as a restraining factor for this market. Growing usage of technology in existing mobile application will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

