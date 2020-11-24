Wall decor is to add texture, dimension, and interest to space. These products are mostly used by individual consumers and corporate offices. The demand for merchandising is increasing as the popularity of customized products has grown. The additional skillsets and infrastructure required to extend their printing services to photo merchandise is minimal, because of which a number of small companies are able to provide these services, thus making merchandising an affordable proposition for a larger base of customers.

Latest research document on ‘Wall DÃ©cor’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Artissimo Designs LLC (United States),ACTE-DECO S.A.R.L. (France),Northern Oaks Dcor Co. (United States),Surya Inc. (United States),Bubola & Naibo s.r.l (Italy),Inter Ikea Systems B.V. (Germany)Uttermost (United States),Paragon Decor Inc. (United States),Green Front Furniture (United States),Studio McGee LLC (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (3D Objects, Clocks, Candles, Wall Shelving, Wall Mirrors, Others), Application (Household, Commercial (Hospitality Sector, Offices & Showrooms, Restaurants and Educational Institutes), Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Influencing Trends:

New Technology Development in Products

Increasing Urbanization and Changing Consumer Lifestyle

Growth Drivers

Increasing Adoption of E-Commerce for Selling Products Globally

Growing Adoption for Digital Printing of Wall Papers, Frame Works and Mirror Works

Restraints that are major highlights:

Fluctuating Prices of Raw Material

High Cost Related to Wall Decor

Opportunities

Introduction of 3D Photo Products

Growing Consumer Interest towards Home Décor

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions to avail competitive advantage through combined synergies.

