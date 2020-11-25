Global Fumed Silica Market Key Market Report and Forecast to 2027: AGSCO Corporation,Applied Material Solutions Inc.,Cabot Corporation

Fumed silica is an amorphous substance that is obtained in the flame during the process of breaking down of silicon due to the reaction of water. Fumed silica or pyrogenic silica have an effective strong thickening effect due to small and low weight structure. It is mainly obtained from flame pyrolysis of silicon tetrachloride or quartz sand. Fumed silica is either used for reinforcing agent or rheology control for measuring the thickness of a system. It is used in various industries such as adhesive & sealants, paint & coatings, food & beverages, etc. It is mainly applied for filler and viscosity adjuster in adhesives, sealants, etc.



Key Players Influencing the Market

AGSCO Corporation

Applied Material Solutions Inc.

Cabot Corporation

HELM AG.

Chiefeng Shengsen Silicon Technology Development Co. Ltd.

China-Henan Huamei Chemical Co. Ltd.

China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.

Dalian Fuchang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Dongyue Group Co. Ltd.

Evonik Industries

