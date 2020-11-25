Gluten-free Diet Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants General Mills, The Kellogg, Kraft Heinz Company

Latest research document on ‘Gluten-free Diet’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (United States),General Mills, Inc., (United States),The Kellogg Company (United States),Kraft Heinz Company (United States),Dr. Schar (Italy),Big Oz (United Kingdom),The Hero Group (Switzerland),Pinnacle Foods, Inc., (United States),Warburtons (United Kingdom)



What is Gluten-free Diet Market?

A gluten-free diet is consumed by a group of people who have health issues like celiac disease, gluten ataxia, non-celiac gluten sensitivity, and other allergies. It is also consumed among people who are health conscious and avoid any future health-related issues. There is a range of food products included in the gluten-free diet like certain types of whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, dairy products, fats, and oils, beverages, and many other food products. These products are either produced organically gluten-free or are produced with the different production methods to specially remove gluten from the product.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Distribution Channel (Grocery Stores, Mass Merchandiser, Online Store, Independent Natural or Health Food Store, Drug Stores, Others), Product (Whole Grains, Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy Products, Fats and Oils, Beverages, Others), End User (Adults, Kids, Teenager)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Consumption of a Gluten-free Diet Among Young Adults

The surge in Marketing Activities of the Gluten-free Diet Brands

Growth Drivers

Growing Number of Geriatric Population Around the World

Increasing Demand for Gluten-Free Products to Ensure the Safety of People with Celiac Diseases

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Cost Associated with the Gluten-free Diet Products

Opportunities

Rising Awareness Regarding the Consumption of Healthy Food Products and Its Benefits Among People will Boost the Gluten-free Diet Market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

