Radiation Therapy Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2028

FMI has compiled a study on the Radiation Therapy market, which offers an analysis and forecast of the Radiation Therapy market in its publication titled ‘Radiation Therapy Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028.’ This report on the Radiation Therapy market covers some of the key influencing factors on the demand and supply of Radiation Therapy over the next several years.

An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for the market participants is expected to equip readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the Radiation Therapy market. The report on the Radiation Therapy market also covers an analysis of the key regions and countries of particular interest, which are estimated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the market from 2013 to 2017, and provides forecasts from 2018 to 2028 in terms of revenue in US$.

Radiation patient positioning devices help establish and maintain the patient in a fixed and defined position over a course of radiotherapy treatment session. Radiation Therapy are devices that are used to help patient maintain the defined position with comfort. Some of the Radiation Therapy include couch tops & overlays, immobilisation system, head rest, cushions, spacers & wedges, arm & wrist supports, thermoplastic masks & sheets, locating & indexing bar, bite positioner, and markers.

This report on the Radiation Therapy market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the Radiation Therapy market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as the coverage in terms of the way in which the Radiation Therapy market is structured.

Subsequently, the chapter on the market background contains relevant economic indicators, such as per capita healthcare spending and increase in cancer cases, which elaborate the dynamics impacting the Radiation Therapy market, as well as provides an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The following chapters dive deep into the global Radiation Therapy market, covering detailed information based on product type, and end user. The next set of chapters provide a region-wise analysis and forecasts of the Radiation Therapy market, which cover the vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the Radiation Therapy market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, which include their financial information, strategy overview, and products offered, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the Radiation Therapy market report include Bionix Radiation Therapy, CDR Systems, CIVCO Radiation, Orfit Industries N.V., IZI Medical Products, Klarity Medical Products, Qfix, Elekta AB and Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG among others.

To develop the estimates for the Radiation Therapy market, the global adoption of Radiation Therapy services was taken into account, which was followed by tracking key players and their product offering globally. This is then cross-referenced with the revenue generated from the sales of Radiation Therapy for top companies globally.

Our team of analysts reviews and interpret data from a variety of sources. The data attributed to ‘FMI’ is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by FMI analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports, investor presentations, press articles & directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are cross-referenced with FMI’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information.

The intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain not only to gain information specific to their role and operations, but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the Radiation Therapy market.

Global Radiation Therapy Market: Segmentation

Analysis by Product Type

Couch Tops & Overlays Couch Top with Moving Rails Couch Tops without Moving Rails Inserts CT Overlays MR Overlays

Immobilisation System

Head Rest

Cushions

Spacers & Wedges

Arm & Wrist Supports

Thermoplastic Masks & Sheets Head Masks Head and Shoulder Masks Torso and Extremities Sheets

Locating & Indexing Bar

Bite Positioner

Markers Fiducial Markers Vaginal Marker Rectal Marker



Analysis by End User

Hospitals

Radiation/Proton Therapy Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Analysis by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

so on..

