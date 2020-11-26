New FMI Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cultured Dairy Foods Market

Key players in the global Cultured Dairy Foods market are launching a variety of products to cater to the requirements of consumers. The market is classified into two segments and it has been noted that the cheese product type segment is expected to hold maximum revenue share in the global fermented diary ingredients market during the forecast period. Yogurt segment on the other hand is also expected to witness rapid growth over the period between 2017 and 2027. Our new publication titled “Cultured Dairy Foods Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 -2027) focusses on how manufacturers have understood the importance of studying customer needs and accordingly providing unique products with specific characteristics. According to our analysts, promotional strategies of various manufacturers significantly impacting the consumption of fermented dairy beverages products across the globe. We have observed that in the recent past most leading fermented dairy beverages manufacturers have started promoting their products as high quality, safe and beneficial to health. Our detailed study of the market indicates that the degree and extent of promotion is likely to increase in the near future, and in turn drive growth of fermented beverages products as well as the ingredients required to produce these products.

Per capita food expenditure will have a medium impact on the global Cultured Dairy Foods market. What we have noticed here is that per capita food expenditure is increasing across the globe, which can be triangulated with constant positive growth in the food service as well as in the retail food sector. Countries with an increasing trend of per capita spending are likely to have higher influence on the global fermented dairy beverage ingredients market. Moreover, the production plant concentration of Cultured Dairy Foods is also likely to play a critical role in directing the demand for ingredient.

The key part of this report is Future Market Insights’ analysis and recommendations on the global Cultured Dairy Foods market. The report begins with the executive summary, market taxonomy and market dynamics that underlines factors influencing the growth of the global Cultured Dairy Foods market. Our analysts have provided key strategic recommendations for both existing and new players in the market to emerge sustainably profitable. Decline or increase in prices during the period of assessment is based on historic market trends; any decline or increase in prices over the forecasted period is kept linear across countries. The general market scenario is assumed for Cultured Dairy Foods sales and driving factors are assumed to develop the market forecast. The report covers the competitive landscape that provides a dashboard view of companies manufacturing and providing services in the global Cultured Dairy Foods market. The report also profiles some of the key players operating in the global Cultured Dairy Foods market and presents a strategic overview of mergers and acquisitions along with their regional expansion plans.

We have segmented the global Cultured Dairy Foods market as follows:

By Product Type By Region Cheese Natural Cheese Cultures Enzymes Starch Modified Starch Native Starch Sweetener Processed Cheese Cultures Enzymes Starch Starch Modified Starch Native Sweetener

Flavoured Milk Cultures Enzymes Starch Starch Modified Starch Native Sweetener

Yogurt Spoonable Yogurt Cultures Enzymes Starch Starch Modified Starch Native Sweetner Drinkable Yogurt Cultures Enzymes Starch Starch Modified Starch Native Sweetner

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

We have adopted a unique research methodology while studying this market

Our analysts have formulated a detailed discussion guide to interview industry experts. In-depth secondary research is used to identify top industry players, products, applications, distributors and manufacturers and also to determine overall market size and industry connotations. Data is validated using the triangulation method wherein secondary and primary research data along with our exclusive analysis are consolidated to develop the final market estimations. For secondary research, we have followed various companies’ websites, annual reports, white papers, press releases and financial reports. Paid publications such as Factiva, GBI, Genios and Meltwater have been referred.

