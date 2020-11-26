Cloud API Market is Booming Worldwide | Zend Technologies, Microsoft, IBM

Cloud Application Programming Interface (API) is a type of API that enables the development of applications and services used for the provisioning of cloud hardware, software, and platforms. A cloud API serves as a gateway or interface that provides direct and indirect cloud infrastructure and software services to users. Cloud APIs integrate applications in order to provide inter-cloud compatibility and improving cloud user experience. Cloud API provides efficient ways to connect organizations to their environments together. The cross-platform support provided by the cloud APIs enables cloud users to have easy access to cloud resources not only from their principal cloud provider but from others as well. The growing trend for the development of vendor-specific cloud API is expected to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

According to AMA, the Global Cloud API market is expected to see growth rate of 21.91%

Latest released the research study on Global Cloud API Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud API Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud API. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Zend Technologies (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Rackspace Inc. (United States), Nirvanix (United States), Google, Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), CA Technologies (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Axway Software SA (France), TIBCO Software Inc. (United States), VMware, Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States) and Salesforce.com, Inc. (United States).

Market Trend

Trend for the Development of Vendor-Specific Cloud API

Market Drivers

Ease Access and Functionality for Cloud Environment

Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing

Increased Use of Representational State Transfer (REST) Frameworks in Cloud APIs

Ease of Data Retrieving through Cloud APIs

Restraints

Data Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

Cross-Cloud Compatibility of Cloud API

Increasing Demand for Micro Services by End Users Industries

Growing Adoption Small and Medium Enterprises

Efficient Management of Platform Security in Cloud Environment

Cloud API Enables to Have Operations across Different Cloud Platforms

Challenges

Network Connection Dependency

The Global Cloud API Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Control API, Data API, Application API), API Platform (Process API, Remote API), Connectors (Cloud, RDBMS, Software), End User Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Manufacturing, Education, Medical, Media and Entertainment, Others), Protocols (Protocols Representational State Transfer (REST), Simple Object Access Protocol (SOAP), XML-RPC, JavaScript, Other), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Data Formats (XML, JSON, CSV, PHP, Other), Cloud Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS))

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Cloud API Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cloud API Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cloud API market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cloud API Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cloud API

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cloud API Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cloud API market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Cloud API Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cloud API Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

