Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) Market Estimated to Perceive Exponential Growth till 2027

Airbus S.A.S. (France),AFI KLM E&M (Chile),Collins Aerospace (United States),FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (Canada),GE (United States),Honeywell International Inc. (United States),Lufthansa Technik (Germany),Meggitt SA (Switzerland),Rolls-Royce plc (United Kingdom),Safran (France),Boeing (United States)

What is Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) Market?

With the rising demand for air travel owing to rising passenger traffic, the need for aircraft health performance is also increasing to avoid unusual aircraft parts failures due to lack of monitoring. Rising global aircraft production & fleet, rising demand for aircraft onboard health monitoring to ensure the safety of aircraft & passengers are some of the major drivers aiding into the growth for aircraft health monitoring systems market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Aero-Propulsion System, Airframe, Ancillary System, Control and Actuation System, Others), IVHM Technology (Adaptive Control, Detection, Diagnostics, Prognostics, Others), Installation (On-Board, On-Ground), End Users (OEMs, Aftermarket), Operation (Real-Time, Non-Real-Time), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Aircraft (Commercial {Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, Very Large}, Military, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopters)



Market Influencing Trends:

The Growing Awareness to Reduce the Schedules Flight Grounding Time and Retain the Anticipated Scheduled Maintenance

Growth Drivers

Rising Global Aircraft Production and Fleet

Growing Demand for Real-Time Management of Aircraft Events and Troubleshooting

Growing Demand to Reduce the Operational Costs of an Aircraft Flight

Restraints that are major highlights:

Cyber Security Risks

Opportunities

More than 38,000 New Commercial Aircraft are Expected to be Delivered During the Next 20 Years which will Create Huge Opportunities for the Market Vendors to Gain the Market Share in the Near Future

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) Market Research Report

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Development Activities:

The vendors in this market are majorly focusing on the development of new and innovative products and services to remain competitive in the industry. For instance, in November 2019, General Electric Aviation and Bombardier Aerospace announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership for the development of a new health monitoring unit, the Smart Link Plus, as a free upgrade for 2,500 Challenger and Business Jets which both in-service and in-production.

