Natural Gas Internal Combustion Engine Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth

What is Natural Gas Internal Combustion Engine Market?
Compressed natural gas vehicles operate much like gasoline-powered vehicles with spark-ignited internal combustion engines. The engine functions the same way as a gasoline engine. Natural gas is stored in a fuel tank, or cylinder, typically at the back of the vehicle. A CNG fuel system transfers high-pressure natural gas from the fuel tank to the engineâ€™s intake manifold or combustion chamber. The pressure is then reduced to a level compatible with the engine fuel injection system, and the fuel is introduced into the intake manifold or combustion chamber, where it is mixed with air. The fuel-air mixture is then compressed and ignited by a spark plug.
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Spark Ignition Engine, Compression Ignition Engine), Application (Automobile Engine, Aircraft Engine, Locomotive Engine, Marine Engine, Others), Cooling System (Air-cooled Engine, Water-cooled Engine), By Strokes (Two-Stroke, Four-Stroke), Cylinders (Single Cylinder Engine, Multi-cylinder Engine)
Market Influencing Trends:
The Growing Popularity of CNG as a Fuel
Growth Drivers
The Exponential Growth in Automotive Industry Worldwide
The Rising Demand from Aerospace and Marine Sector
The Growing Environment Concerns Due to Gasoline Combustion
Stringent Government Regulations over Carbon Emissions
Restraints that are major highlights:
The Growing Popularity of Electric Vehicles
Opportunities
Technological Advancements in CNG Internal Combustion Engines
The Growth Opportunities from Developing Nations
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
