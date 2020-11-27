Biologic Drugs Market to See Huge Growth by 2025

Latest research document on ‘Biologic Drugs’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are
Pfizer (United States),Roche Holding AG (Switzerland),Johnson & Johnson (United States),Sanofi (France),Merck & Co. (United States),Novartis (Switzerland),AbbVie Inc. (United States),Amgen (United States),Abbott Laboratories (United States),Biogen (United States)
What is Biologic Drugs Market?
Biologic Drugs are also referred to as biopharmaceuticals or biologics. These are complex molecules manufactured in a living system such as plants, microorganisms, or animal cells. Biologics can be composed of sugars, proteins, or nucleic acids or complex combinations of these substances, or maybe living entities such as cells and tissues. They are produced by biotechnology methods and usually administered via injection or infusion. Since the manufacturing of biologics uses living cells, every batch of biologics has slight variations. Biologics represent the cutting-edge of biomedical research and, may be used to treat a variety of medical conditions for which no other treatments are available.
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Vaccines, Blood and Blood Components, Allergenics, Somatic Cells, Gene Therapy, Tissues, Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins), Application (Cancer, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Diabetes, Crohnâ€™s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Allergic asthma, Infertility, Others)
Growth Drivers
Increased Prevalence of Cancer and Diabetes Worldwide is Raising Demand for Biologics
Improving Reimbursement Policies Is Further Fueling Demand
Restraints that are major highlights:
High Cost of Drugs Due To Complicated Manufacturing Procedures
Stringent Government Regulations
Opportunities
Rising Disposable Incomes and Improving Healthcare Facilities in Emerging Nations
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Extracts from Table of Contents
Biologic Drugs Market Research Report
Chapter 1 Biologic Drugs Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
………………….continued
Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework
Key Strategic Developments in Biologic Drugs Market:
The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.
