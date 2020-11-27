Adhesives and Sealants Market Current and Future Industry Trends, 2019 – 2026

Latest research document on ‘Adhesives and Sealants’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Henkel (Germany),H B Fuller (United States),Sika (Switzerland),Arkema (France),Huntsman Corporation (United States),3M Company (United States),Illinois Tool Works Inc. (United States),Avery Dennison Corporation (United States),DowDuPont Inc. (United States),Wacher Chemie Ag (Germany),RPM International Inc. (United States),Akzo Nobel N. V. (Netherlands),PPG Industries (United States),Lord Corporation (United States),Adhesives Research Inc. (United States),Delo Industrie Lebstoffe GMBH &Co. KGAA (Germany),DYMAX Corporation (United States)

What is Adhesives and Sealants Market?

The increasing use of adhesives & sealants in numerous applications including woodworking, automotive & transportation, consumer/DIY, building & construction, paper & packaging, leather & footwear, and others fueling the growth of adhesives & sealants market. Moreover, market players are focusing on advancement and the new product launch in the market. For instance, H.B. Fuller launched next Generation more sustainable Adhesive solutions for Woodworking at Ligna 2019 trade fair.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Adhesives, Sealants), Application (Paperboard & Packaging, Building & Construction, Woodworking & Joinery, Others), Adhesives (Water-Based (Vinyl Acetate, Vinyl Acetate Copolymer, Acryl Emulsion, Others), Solvent-Based (Vinyl Acetate, Resins, Rubber, Others), Hot-Melt (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Rubber, Others), Pressure-Sensitive (Adhesives Acryl, Rubber, Others), Others (Reactive Adhesives, Formaldehyde Adhesives)), Sealants (Acrylic Sealant, Silicone Sealant, Polyurethane Sealant, Butyl Sealant, Others (Polysulfide, Latex, and Silyl Modified Polymers)), Sealants Applications (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Others (Pressure-Sensitive tapes, Gasket Sealing, Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, and Healthcare & Medical)), Adhesive Application (Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction, Woodworking, Consumer/DIY, Automotive & Transportation, Leather & Footwear, Assembly, Others (Sandwich Panel Manufacturing, Sports Equipment, Toys, Abrasives, Filters, and Flexible Materials)), Sealants Resin (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Polysulfide, Butyl, Others (Silane Modified Polymers (SMP), Polypropylene, Epoxy, Bituminous, Inorganic & Rubber-Based Sealants, and Polyethylene Glycol (PEG)))

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising Demand of Green, Non-Hazardous, and Sustainable Adhesives

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Low Carbon-Emitting and Lightweight Vehicles

Growing Demand from the Building & Construction Industry

Restraints that are major highlights:

Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding Adhesives & Sealants

Opportunities

Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies

Emphasizing on Development of High-Performance Adhesives and Sealants

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Adhesives and Sealants Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Adhesives and Sealants Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Development Activities:

Market players are focusing on partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches in order to increase their offerings in the adhesives and sealants market. In addition, companies are focusing on increasing their client base to strengthen market position and to enhance product offerings.

