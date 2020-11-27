Busbar Protection – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Busbar Protection Market is expected to reach $6.62 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Busbar Protection Market include ABB, Andritz, Basler Electric, Benchmarking, Eaton, Erlphase Power Technologies, GE, Mitsubishi Electric, NR Electric, Schneider Electric, SEL, Siemens, Toshiba and ZIV.

Some of the key factors such as increasing investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure and operational benefits of busbar protection relays are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a delay in grid expansion projects is restraining the market growth. Moreover, adoption of HVDC technology and increased investments in smart grids and energy systems would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Busbar protection is a protection scheme meant to protect the busbar from an electrical fault. Various feeders are connected to a busbar through circuit breaker in any of the bus configuration. Busbar protection scheme incorporates busbar differential relay which may either be high impedance or low impedance differential relay. There are different and the number of busbar protection schemes, the most popular amongst are differential protection, frame-earth protection, reverse-blocking/interlocking protection.

Based on impedance, the low impedance segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing investment in the smart grid and smart substation. Modern microprocessor-based low-impedance busbar protection relays utilize sophisticated algorithms to detect faults in the bus bar schemes. The system can be configured as de-centralized busbar protection system and centralized busbar protection system.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific busbar protection market can be attributed to the increasing investment in grid expansion projects from countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Types Covered:

• Centralized

• Decentralized

Conductors Covered:

• Aluminum

• Brass

• Copper

Impedances Covered:

• High Impedance

• Low Impedance

• Medium Impedance

Voltages Covered:

• Extra High Voltage

• High Voltage (Above 801 A)

• Low Voltage (Up to 125 A)

• Medium Voltage (126 A to 800 A)

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distributor

• Direct Sales

End Users Covered:

• Utilities

• Residential

• Transportations

• Industries

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

