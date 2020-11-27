Semi-Automatic and Manual Filling Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Semi-Automatic and Manual Filling Equipment Market is expected to reach $7.35 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Semi-Automatic and Manual Filling Equipment Market include Nordson Corporation, Dürr AG, Universal Filling Machine Co, Jet Pack Machines Pvt Ltd, Lodha International LLP, Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies Inc, GEA Group AG, Fisnar Inc, Vitro Pharma Machinery, Tridak LLC, Graco Inc, Liquid Packaging Solutions Inc, Neostarpack Co Ltd, Coesia Group, and JBT Corporation.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing demand for dairy products, rising demand for filling machines from the pharmaceutical sector, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. However, high maintenance cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Semi-automatic filling equipment is partially automated and is used in the modern machines for series production processes. Manual filling equipment is simple nature and is not depended on electric and pneumatic components. Therefore, it is free from running cost of operation. These machines are used to provide the filling packaging process of solid, semi-solid and liquid products in various end-user industries.

By type, the semi-automatic filling equipment segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the rapid industrialization coupled with pioneering manufacturing procedures.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the growing demand for skincare and luxury products as a result of the rising disposable income of consumers.

Types Covered:

• Manual Filling Equipment

• Semi-Automatic Filling Equipment

Material Types Covered:

• Liquid

• Solid

• Semi-Solid

Applications Covered:

• Food & Beverage

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Health & Pharmaceutical

• Paint & Coating

• Chemical

• Household

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

