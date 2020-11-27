Aramid Honeycomb Core Materials – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aramid Honeycomb Core Materials Market is expected to reach $472.77 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Aramid Honeycomb Core Materials Market include The Gill Corporation, Aramicore Composites Co Ltd, Hexcel Corporation, Argosy International Inc, Honeylite, Toray Industries Inc, Schütz GmbH & Co KGaA, Corex Honeycomb, Advanced Honey Technologies, Showa Aircraft Industry Co Ltd, Euro-Composites S.A., Plascore Inc, ACP Composites Inc, Tasuns Composite Technology Co Ltd, and Huvis.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are superior performance properties of aramid honeycomb core materials and rising demand from the transportation sector. However, the decrease in the number of aircraft deliveries is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Aramid honeycomb core materials are lightweight, high strength, nonmetallic materials manufactured from aramid fibre paper with the typical hexangular cell shape. After the honeycomb is formed, it is coated with a heat resistant phenolic resin to increase its strength and thermal properties.

By application, the exterior segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the superior attributes of aramid honeycomb core materials which are suitable for exterior applications.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the high demand from aerospace & defence and marine industries.

Aramid Types Covered:

• Para-Aramid

• Meta-Aramid

Products Covered:

• Nomex

• Other Products

Transportation Types Covered:

• Railways

• Roadways

• Waterways

• Airways

Types Covered:

• Industrial Level

• Commercial Level

• Aerospace Level

Applications Covered:

• Exterior

• Interior

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

