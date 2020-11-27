New FMI Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Citrus Oil Market

The Essential oil manufacturing industry develops and produces concentrated hydrophobic liquids that contain aroma compounds from plants. An oil is “essential” in the sense that it carries a distinctive scent or essence of the plant. Essential oils can be of different types such as citrus oils, floral oils, herbaceous oils, camphoraceous oils, spicy oils, resinous oils, woody oils, and earthy oils. Among all these types of essential oils, citrus oils are most widely used and accounts for highest consumption in terms of volume.

Citrus Oils Market Segmentation

Citrus oils enjoys a major share in essential oils owing to its wide usage as industrial solvents, fragrance for cleaning products, flavoring agents, aroma and therapeutic properties. Food industry is the dominant segment where citrus oils are widely used, followed by usage in spa and massage parlors.

Citrus oils can be segmented on the basis of type which includes orange oil, bergamot oil, lemon oil, lime oil, mandarin oil and grapefruit oil. Among all these types, orange oil is readily available and the most inexpensive of all essential oils. Due to its aromatic and blending properties, and wide usage as commercial cleaners, orange oil market is expected to grow quickly in the forecast period.

Citrus oils can also be segmented on the basis of application. The citrus oils finds its application in food industry, cosmetics and fragrances preparation and as therapeutic massage oils. Food industry is the leading segment in terms of usage of citrus oils as solvents due to its antibacterial and antiseptic properties and are also recognized as GRAS (Generally recognized as safe). Citrus oils such as grapefruit oils and lemon oils are intensively used for massages and skin treatment, owing to their antiseptic, antibacterial and immune stimulating properties.

Geographically, Europe is expected to be the largest market in terms of value for citrus oils, owing to increasing consumer sophistication, demand for natural cosmetics, fragrance, beauty products and medicines. Among the countries, Germany is expected to remain major markets in terms of consumptions for citrus oils followed by U.K. North America is expected to be the second largest market for the citrus oils in terms of consumption, being a developed nations the consumers are more sophisticated compared to consumers in other parts of the world. U.S. is expected to drive the growth and also regarded as major importers of citrus oils. Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly and expected to be the fastest growing region for citrus oils owning increasing in demand of citrus oils in food industry across the region followed by the demand from the growing number spas and massage parlors and less regulative conditions.

Citrus Oils Market Drivers

With the increasing demand of natural products, the consumers are inclined towards using natural fragrance as compared to artificial one, clubbed with the changing life style focused more towards relaxation and leisure in the developing region with simultaneous increase in number of spa and massage centers is expected to drive the usage of citrus oils.

Wide acceptability and availability of different types of citrus oils is also expected to contribute in the growth of citrus oils market. Rising application of citrus oils and growing consumer awareness regarding benefits of these oils is expected to spur their demand in the developing and developed regions.

Citrus Oils Market: Key Players

Citrus oils market remain concentrated between the few major players resulting in entry barriers for new participants. On the other hand increasing concerns due resource depletion are expected to remain a key challenge for the major players. Oil production requires high capital investment with advanced equipment, leading to the domination of numerous multinational corporations in the industry.

