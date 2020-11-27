Cling Film Market Recorded Strong Growth in 2019; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

Cling Film Market Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study published by FMI on the cling film market includes global industry analysis 2014 – 2018 and opportunity assessment 2019 – 2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on historic as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the cling film market are projected with maximum precision.

Cling Film Market: Segmentation

The global cling film market is segmented in detail to cover every aspects of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Material Thickness End Use Region PE LDPE LLDP HDPE

BOPP

PVC

PVDC

Others Up to 9 microns

9 to 12 microns

Above 12 microns Food Meat Seafood Baked Foods Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ready-to-Eat Meals Others

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Others North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa

Japan

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with an executive summary of the cling film market, which includes key findings and statistical analysis of the market. This chapter also provides key market dynamics, which includes drivers and restraints. It also includes the wheel of opportunity and key market players pertaining to the cling film market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the cling film market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information of cling film and its properties are provided in this section.

Chapter 03 – Cling Film Market Viewpoint

This chapter explains the global packaging industry overview and flexible packaging industry outlook that are expected to influence the growth of the cling film market over the forecast period. Moreover, readers will find the recent merger and acquisition activities within global packaging industry and global cling film market industry outlook in this chapter. This section also covers consumers’ preferences towards flexible packaging.

Chapter 04 – Global Cling Film Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and Y-O-Y growth rate of the cling film market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. Readers can also find the global market volume analysis and Y-O-Y growth rate for the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 05 – Global Cling Film Market – Pricing Analysis

This section explains the global cling film market pricing analysis by material type. It also includes cling film market pricing analysis on the basis of each separate region.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the macroeconomic factors and value chain analysis that are projected to influence the growth of the cling film market over the forecast period. Moreover, readers will find the Porter’s analysis along with the cling film market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in this chapter.

Chapter 07 – Global Cling Film Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Thickness

This chapter provides details about the global cling film market based on thickness and has been segmented into up to 9 microns, 9 to 12 microns, and above 12 microns. In this chapter, readers can understand the market share along with value and volume forecast of cling film based on thickness.

Chapter 08 – Global Cling Film Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Material

Based on material type, the cling film market is segmented into PE, BOPP, PVC, PVDC, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about market share analysis, value-volume analysis, and forecast during the year 2019-29 for the cling film market, based on material.

Chapter 09 – Global Cling Film Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by End Use

Based on end use, the cling film market has been segmented into food, healthcare, consumer goods, industrial, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the market share, value-volume analysis, and forecast during the year 2019-2029, based on end use.

Chapter 10 – Global Cling Film Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the cling film market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 11 – North America Cling Film Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the growth of the North America cling film market, along with country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on segmentation and countries in North America.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Cling Film Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the cling film market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and the rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has also been provided.

Chapter 13 – Eastern Europe Cling Film Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Poland, Russia, and countries in rest of Eastern Europe are prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Eastern Europe cling film market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Eastern Europe cling film market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 14 – Western Europe Cling Film Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the cling film market in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Nordic Italy, BENLUX, and the rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Cling Film Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the cling film market in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan by focusing on China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, and the rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan. This section also helps readers understand the country wise analysis that is responsible for the growth of the cling film market in the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan region.

Chapter 16 – Japan Cling Film Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about the cling film market growth analysis in Japan during the forecast period of 2019-2029. This chapter highlights value and volume analysis during the historic and forecast period.

Chapter 17 – Middle East and Africa Cling Film Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the cling film market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, and the rest of MEA during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 18 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market share along with market concentration of key players in the cling film market.

Chapter 19 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the cling film market, along with detailed information about each company, which include company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Intertape Polymer Group, Berry Global, Inc., Gruppo Fabbri Vignola S.p.A, Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG, Manuli Stretch S.p.A., MOLCO GmbH, Wrapex Limited, Harwal Group of Companies, CeDo Ltd, and Anchor Packaging Inc.

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the cling film market report. This section also helps readers understand step by step market sizing approach of the cling film market

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the cling film market.

