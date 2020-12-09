Livestock Monitoring & Management – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Livestock Monitoring & Management Market is expected to reach $14.80 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Livestock Monitoring & Management Market include Dairymaster, Valley Agriculture Software, Allflex USA Inc., Sol Chip Ltd., Quantified Ag, Nedap N.V., Lely S.a.r.l, SCR Dairy Inc., Gallagher Group Ltd., Fullwood Ltd., FBS Systems Inc., DeLaval, GAO RFID Inc., Boumatic LLC, Afimilk Ltd., Sum-It Computer Systems Ltd, and GEA Group.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing focus on livestock monitoring, rapidly rising demand for the new and advanced techniques and high adoption of IoT and AI by dairy farmers. However, the high cost of precision livestock farming solutions and limited technical knowledge and skills of farmers are hampering the growth of the market.

Livestock monitoring & management technique monitor the whole livestock environment, and alert the user it is also useful for monitoring milk and milk products by square code system. Additionally, these systems are used to monitor sick animals, tack rooms, and observe animals kept in the trailer in case of travelling.

Based on the application, the milk harvesting segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rising preference for automated milk harvesting systems, high focus of farmers on increasing milk yield, need for bringing efficiency to the production, and growing demand for dairy products.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing technological acceptance and the growing number of poultry and cattle providing huge opportunities in APAC countries, especially in India, China, and Japan.

Product Types Covered:

• Hardware & Systems

• Standalone Software

• Services

Animal Types Covered:

• Swine

• Poultry

• Equine

• Cattle

• Sheep & Goat

Applications Covered:

• Milk Harvesting

• Heat Stress & Fertility Monitoring

• Feeding Management

• Breeding Management

• Animal Health Monitoring & Comfort

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

