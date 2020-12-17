Agriculture Biostimulant – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Agriculture Biostimulant Market is expected to reach $9.22 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Agriculture Biostimulant Market include Valagro, BASF, Biolchim, Haifa, Isagro, Novozymes, Italpollin, Sapec Group, Koppert, and Platform Specialty Products Corporation.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing adoption of organic farming, easier availability of seaweeds as raw materials, and the rising awareness towards better plant nutrition. However, commercialization of low-quality biostimulant products is hampering the growth of the market.

Agricultural biostimulants are biologically produced fertilizers that are used in crop production to enhance plant growth, health and productivity. A biostimulant boosts plant development and growth throughout the crop life cycle, i.e., from seed germination to plant maturity.

Based on the type, the acid-based segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as these biostimulants act on chemical compounds such as calcium, iron, or phosphate, which are present in the soil to separate the cations from anions; thereby, releasing nutrients into the soil.

By geography, Europe is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the adoption of modern agricultural technology such as precision farming and plant biotechnology, and organic-based active ingredients.

Applications Covered:

• Foliar

• Seed

• Soil

Types Covered:

• Extract-based

• Acid-based

• Seaweed Extracts

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

