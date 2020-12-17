Aerospace Data Recorder – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market is expected to reach $3,134.67 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aerospace Data Recorder Market include Universal Avionics Systems Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., RUAG Holdings AG, MadgeTech Inc., Leonardo DRS, L3 Technologies, Inc, Honeywell International Inc., FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd., Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, and AstroNova Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increase in disposable income in developed, as well as few developing countries, rising air passenger traffic and the subsequent demand for more aircraft, need to manage the increasing air traffic. However, the high price of next-generation data and voice recorders are hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/aerospace-data-recorder-market/request-sample

Aerospace data recorders are also known as flight data recorders or cockpit voice recorders are electronics systems that are used to record or collect every on-flight information, flight data such as altitude, speed, position and cockpit conversation and also record the conversation between the pilots and air traffic controllers.

Based on the application, the military/defense aircrafts segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the defense forces worldwide are investing huge amounts to develop or procure technologically advanced, reduced size and weight, crash protected and deployable data and voice recorders.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/aerospace-data-recorder-market

By geography, Europe is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the ongoing modernization of commercial aircraft and defense aircraft which are resulting in investment in improved technologies and increasing awareness about data recorders in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/aerospace-data-recorder-market

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Wide Body

• Turboprop

• Rotorcrafts

• Narrow Body

• General Aviation & Business Jets

Types Covered:

• Voyage Data Recorders

• Quick Access Recorder

• Flight Data Recorder

• Data Loggers

• Cockpit Voice Recorder

Technologies Covered:

• Solid State

• Flash Card

• Cloud Computing

Applications Covered:

• Private Aircraft

• Military/Defense Aircrafts

• Commercial/Civil Aircrafts

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com