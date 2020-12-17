Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market is expected to reach $2,940.13 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market include Garmin Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., ACSS (Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems), APPAREO SYSTEMS, LLC., Dynon Avionics, Rockwell Collins, Trig Avionics Limited, FreeFlight Systems, The Bendix Aviation Corporation, Aspen Avionics, L-3 Technologies, Inc., Esterline Technologies Corporation, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Harris Corporation, Thales Group, Avidyne Corporation, Trig Avionics Ltd., ADS-B Technologies, LLC., NEC Corporation and GKN Aerospace Services Limited.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increase in airspace congestion and modernization of air traffic management infrastructure, increasing focus on safety within the aviation industry, and development of new airports. However, the lack of network infrastructure is hampering growth of the market.

ADS-B is an automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast system, an integral part for air traffic control. Automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) is a technology which enables an aircraft to conclude its location through satellite navigation. The ADS-B broadcasts shares important information such as aircraft velocity, and altitude at set time intervals and helps to track an aircraft through periodical broadcasts.

Based on the application, the terminal manoeuvring airspace (TMA) surveillance segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the increasing airspace congestion and the growing demand for construction of new airports which led to the development of efficient and safe TMA surveillance systems.

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the developed network and communication infrastructure as well as extensive aircraft connectivity.

Fits Covered:

• Retrofit

• Line

Components Covered:

• Receiver

• Transponder

• Antenna

• Ground Receivers

Types Covered:

• On-Board (Platform)

• Ground Stations

Platforms Covered:

• Rotary

• Fixed

Aviation Types Covered:

• Passenger Aviation

• Cargo Aviation

• Private Plane

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Government

• Commercial Aircraft

• Regional Jets

• Cargo Aircraft

• Business Jets

• Other Aircraft Types

Applications Covered:

• Terminal Manoeuvring Airspace (TMA) Surveillance

• Airborne Surveillance

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

