Unmanned Aircraft Systems – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market is expected to reach $15.22 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market include AeroVironment Inc, Airborne Innovations LLC, Airbus Aerial, Airgon LLC, Alta Devices, ALX Systems SA, AP Equipment Financing, Da-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Co Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation and SenseFly SA, BlueSKy, China Aerospace, DJI, GoPro and Yamaha.

Some of the factors like growing demand in the agriculture sector and growing its deployment for law enforcement & surveillance are driving the growth of the market. However, high capital investment of these systems is restraining the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/unmanned-aircraft-systems-market/request-sample

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) also known as drones are air vehicles which operate remotely or fly autonomously without human intervention. They are based on cutting-edge developments in aerospace technologies, offering advancements which may open new and improved civil/ commercial applications as well as improvements to the safety and efficiency of all civil aviation.

Based on application, the agriculture segment is likely to have a huge demand as they provide high-resolution images taken from crops and when specific indices are applied, useful outputs for farm management decision-making are produced.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/unmanned-aircraft-systems-market

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the adoption of advanced technologies, rising adoption of these systems in agriculture and forestry as well as increasing utilization in commercial applications such as logistics and transportation for monitoring and increasing demand for surveillance in the military and armed forces.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/unmanned-aircraft-systems-market

Level of Autonomies Covered:

• Autonomous Drones

• Automatic Drones

Energy Sources Covered:

• Solar Cells

• Fuel Cells

• Battery Cells

Ranges Covered:

• Close range

• High Range

• Mid-Range

• Short Range

• Very Close Range

Types Covered:

• Fixed Wing

• Fixed Wing Hybrid VTOL

• Multi Rotor

• Single Rotor

Sizes Covered:

• Large UAS

• Small UAS

• Very Small Unmanned Aircraft System

Drones Covered:

• Commercial

• Consumer

Payloads Covered:

• 25-150 Kilograms

• < 25 Kilograms

• >150 Kilograms

Applications Covered:

• Civil & Commercial

• Data Aggregation or Analytic Services

• Education/ Academic Research

• Filmmaking/ Photography/ Videography

• First Responder Services(Police, Fire, Medical)

• Industrial

• Law Enforcement & Public Benefit

• Military & Defence

• Oil and Gas Facilities Inspection

• Real Estate

• Recreation

• Survey/ Mapping/ GIS

• Agriculture

• Media & Entertainment

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Energy & Utilities

• Audit, Surveillance, Inspection & Monitoring

• Environmental Resource Management

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com