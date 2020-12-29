Natural Household Cleaners – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Natural Household Cleaners Market is expected to reach $9.98 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Natural Household Cleaners Market include AlEn USA, Henkel Ag & Co, Kgaa, Netsurf Network, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Saje Natural Business and The Procter & Gamble Company and Unilever, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Liby, Midea Group, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc, The Clorox Company, The Honest Company and White Cat.

Some of the factors like rising awareness related to health & hygiene and environmental effects related with the harmful chemicals present in the cleaning products are driving the market growth. However, high cost cleaning products is restraining the market growth.

Natural Household Cleaners are cleaning products for household purpose that consists of natural products such as baking soda, vinegar, and lemons to clean the home surfaces such as floors, walls, windows, rugs. They are cheaper options.

Based on distribution channel, the online segment is likely to have a huge demand due to ease of shopping, rising penetration of high-speed internet and smart phone users. Additionally, social media and goggle ads have played an important role in influencing consumer preferences for purchasing products through e-commerce platforms, such as Walmart and Amazon.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as the major as well as domestic manufacturers are launching new products in order to cater to the significant demand from the region owing to increasing focus on cleanliness and hygiene. China and India are the two most populous countries in the region.

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Products Covered:

• Fabric Cleaners

• Glass Cleaners

• Surface Cleaners

• Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Applications Covered:

• Kitchen

• Bathroom

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

