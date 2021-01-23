Food Hydrocolloids – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Food Hydrocolloids Market is expected to reach $8,512.95 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Food Hydrocolloids Market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., J.F. Hydrocolloids Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Fuerst Day Lawson, DuPont, CP Kelco US Inc., Behn Meyer Holding AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group plc, Darling Ingredients, and Cargill Incorporated.

Growth in demand for bakery & confectionery products and consumers’ growing demand for healthy food products are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations about the use of food stabilizer products are hampering the growth of the market.

Hydrocolloids are gums that are added to foodstuffs to control their functional properties such as thickening and gelling. Food hydrocolloids are functional carbohydrates used in food processing to improve its quality and enhance shelf life. Hydrocolloids are composed of finely divided particles dispersed in water. Hydrocolloids are colloidal in nature.

Based on the type, the gelatin gum segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as it is an important hydrocolloid in the food industry, and is widely used as a food additive in health supplements due to its high content of protein and amino acid.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the rise in the population of working-class individuals who are always in need of ready-to-eat meals and change in consumers’ lifestyles in the region which raised the demand for functional ingredients used in food processing.

Types Covered:

• Xanthan Gum

• Guar Gum

• Pectin

• Mucilage Gum

• Locust Bean Gum

• Hemicellulose

• Gum Acacia (Gum Arabic)

• Carrageenan

• Gellan Gum

• Alginates

• Fructan

• Exudate Gums

• Chitin and Chitosan

• Gelatin Gum

• Carboxymethyl Cellulose

• Pullulan

• Agar-Agar

• Galactomannans

• Methyl Cellulose (MC)

• Starches

• Curdlan

Functions Covered:

• Thickener

• Stabilizer

• Gelling Agent

• Fat Replacer

• Coating Material

• Emulsifier

Sources Covered:

• Synthetic

• Seaweed

• Plant

• Microbial

• Chemically Modified

• Animal

Applications Covered:

• Soup

• Beverages

• Oils and Fats

• Meat, Poultry and Seafood Products

• Jelly/Pudding

• Ice Cream

• Dairy and Frozen Products

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Sauces and Dressing

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

