Motor Soft Starter – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Motor Soft Starter Market is expected to reach $3.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Motor Soft Starter Market include WEG, Toshiba, Solcon, Gozuk, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Nolta, Motortronics, Lovato Electric, Sinova, Emerson Electric, Siemens, Danfoss, Crompton Greaves, Minilec, Benshaw, ABB, Carlo Gavazzi, Eaton, and Larsen & Toubro.

Rising demand for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) application and increasing adoption of industrial pumps are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the preference for variable frequency drives (VFDs) due to functional superiority and cost-effectiveness is hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/motor-soft-starter-market/request-sample

The motor soft starter is used to minimize the inrush current formed during motor start-up thereby enhancing efficiency and prolonging the shelf life of motors. Soft starters have widespread applications across different industries such as oil & gas, mining, and power generation industries. The soft starter helps in controlling motor acceleration thus preventing the damage of the motor in the entire process. This equipment can be installed with pumps, compressors, fans, among other devices to control the flow of current to the desired level.

Based on the voltage, the low voltage segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to their widespread adoption in various process industries across the globe and rise in greenfield industrial investments, especially in the Asia Pacific.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/motor-soft-starter-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to increased investments in construction, power generation, and industrialization projects, increasing power generation capacity additions and electricity demand.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/motor-soft-starter-market

Rated Powers Covered:

• Up to 750 W

• 751 W–75 kW

• Above 75 kW

Topologies Covered:

• 3-Phase Controlled Soft Starter

• 2-Phase Controlled Soft Starter

Applications Covered:

• Pumps

• Fans

• Compressors

• Elevators & Escalators

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Water & Wastewater

• Power Generation

• Oil & Gas

• Mining

• Other End Users

Voltages Covered:

• Low Voltage

• Medium Voltage

• High Voltage

Types Covered:

• Mechanical Soft Starters

• Mechanical and Electrical Soft Starters

• Electrical Soft Starters

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com