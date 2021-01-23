Point-to-Point Antenna – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Point-to-Point Antenna Market is expected to reach $6.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Point-to-Point Antenna Market include Xi’an Putian Antenna, Wireless Excellence, Trango Networks, Tongyu Communication, Shenglu, Rosenberger, LEAX Arkivator Telecom AB, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings, PCTEL, mWave Industries, Laird, Kavveri Telecom, Infinite Electronics International, Ericsson, CommScope, Radio Frequency Systems, Cambium Networks, Amphenol, Powerwave Technologies, and Mobi Antenna Technologies.

Increase the number of M2M connections among various industry verticals, ease of installation compared to other antennas, and rise in penetration of the internet are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, growing consumer demand for extended network coverage is hampering the growth of the market.

A Point-to-Point (P2P) connection is a communication link among two nodes or endpoints. To let for bidirectional traffic flow, both units communicate by either frequency division multiplexing or time-division multiplexing.

Based on the application, the commercial/industrial segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing installation with the growth in the number of commercial office buildings and industrial facilities.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of 5G infrastructure development initiatives and rising demand for telecommunication infrastructure.

Types Covered:

• Yagi Antenna

• Parabolic Antenna/Dish Antenna

• Horn Shaped Antenna

• Flat Panel Antenna

Polarizations Covered:

• Dual-Polarized Antenna

• Single-Polarized Antenna

Diameters Covered:

• 0.2m to 0.9m

• 1.0m to 3.0m

• 3.1m to 4.6m

Frequency Ranges Covered:

• 1.0 GHz to 9.9 GHz

• 10.0 GHz to 29.9 GHz

• 30.0 GHz to 86.0 GHz

Applications Covered:

• Satellite

• Oil and Gas

• Military and Defense

• Government

• Commercial/Industrial

• Telecommunication

• Maritime

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

