Agricultural Biologicals – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market is expected to reach $28.56 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Agricultural Biologicals Market include BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, Isagro S.p.A, Koppert Biological Systems, Marrone Bio Innovations, Novozymes A/S, Syngenta AG, UPL, Valagro S.p.A, Valent Biosciences, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, Agrinos Inc., Sigma Agri-Science, LLC, Agricen and Lallemand Inc.

Some of the factors like, increasing preference for organic products and high development costs of synthetic crop protection products are the driving the growth of the market. However, poor infrastructure & high initial investment is hampering the market growth.

Agricultural biologicals are a technique of environmental farming without the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers to grow healthy and nutritious food. It makes use of topical or seed treatment products formed of natural materials. These products help protect plants against pests and are increasingly becoming an integral part of modern farming practices.

Based on the product, the biopesticides segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to increasing focus of farmers and agriculturists towards the development of pest resistance products for crops in order to raise the yield of quality crops.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to constantly evolving agricultural practices with respect to farming techniques, technological adaptations, and constant research & development, and government regulations promoting sustainable farming methods.

Products Covered:

• Macrobials

• Natural Products

• Semiochemicals

• Biopesticides

• Biostimulants

• Biofertilizers

• Macro-Organisms

Functions Covered:

• Crop Enhancement

• Crop Protection

Crop Types Covered:

• Cereals & Grains

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Oilseed & Pulses

• Macroindicators

Applications Covered:

• Foliar Spray

• Seed Treatment

• Soil Treatment

• Post-Harvest

• Root Dipping

End Users Covered:

• Government Agencies

• Biological Product Manufacturers

• Agricultural Research Institutes

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

