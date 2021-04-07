Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) Market is expected to reach $3,051.66 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 29.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) Market include Vodafone Group Plc., Telefónica SA, Stmicroelectronics, Singtel Optus Pty., Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Sierra Wireless,Inc., Samsung Electronics, NXP Semiconductors N.V., NTT Docomo Inc., KORE Wireless Group Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH, Gemalto NV, Deutsche Telekom AG and ARM Holdings.

Favorable government regulations boosting M2M communication, high adoption of IoT technology and implementation of smart cities/smart technologies are driving the market growth. However, intensifying security threats is hampering the growth of the market.

Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) is a digital SIM embedded in a mobile device, allowing activation of a cellular plan without using a physical SIM card. Embedded SIM card stores all the necessary information to authenticate and identify a mobile subscriber and allows users to save one or more operator profiles on a single device and switch between them remotely. eSIM card can also be used for machine to machine communication including connected cars and the Internet of things (IoT) for industrial applications.

Based on the application, the machine to machine (M2M) segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the advantages offered by the implementation of eSIM in M2M devices including simpler device setup without the need to insert or replace a SIM card, improved reliability and security, sleek design, and no requirement of a connector.

By geography, North America is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to technological advances, early migration to eSIM, the early adoption of advanced IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and the presence of many eSIM network service providers.

Solutions Covered:

• Connectivity Services

• Hardware

Types Covered:

• Surface Mount Device (SMD)

• Session Initiation Protocol (SIP)

Applications Covered:

• Wearables

• Tablets

• Smartphones/Mobiles

• Smart Home Appliances

• Machine to Machine (M2M)

• Laptops

• Connected Cars

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Transportation & Logistics

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• IT & Telecommunication

• Energy & Utilities

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Medical

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

