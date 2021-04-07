Prepared Food Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Prepared Food Equipment Market is expected to reach $18.41 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Prepared Food Equipment Market include Alfa Laval, Ali Group, Bühler, Dover Corporation, GEA Group, IMA Group, JBT Corporation, Krones, Marel, Middleby Corporation, Multivac, Robert Bosch, SPX FLOW, and Tetra Laval.

Increase in demand for packaged food, technological advancements in automation, and rising focus of food manufacturers on production efficiency are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high capital investment is hampering the market growth.

Food which is being produced for immediate consumption is defined as prepared food. Indulgence of equipment is an essential factor in the process of making prepared food. Equipment’s that are used in the making of food is considered as prepared food equipment. Food equipment is used for handling or processing food, right from peeling to grinding, cooling to roasting, etc., for commercial purposes and household usage. There is a wide range of food preparation equipment, but some are necessary items required depending on the style of food the kitchen wishes to offer. Additionally, these machinery aids to enhance the manufacturing process and produce food products in bulk quantity in lesser time.

Based on mode of operation, the automatic segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the ease of use and higher production of food products in lesser time for automated prepared food equipment. Like the US and Germany, most countries opt for automated equipment to cater to the increasing demand for processed foods domestically and internationally.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing retail industry and increased working professionals. The shift to automated equipment and the application of automation in ready-to-eat food and on-the-go food products, with an increasing population, drives the demand for prepared food equipment. The growing innovations in prepared food equipment are also expected to drive the Asia Pacific region’s market.

Types Covered:

• Pre-Processing

• Processing

• Packaging

Mode of Operations Covered:

• Automatic

• Manual

• Semi-automatic

Applications Covered:

• Bakery & Confectionery Products

• Dairy & Refrigerated Products

• Meat & Seafood Products

• Prepared Meals

• Ready-To-Eat Products

• Sauces, Dressings and Condiments

• Snacks & Savory Products

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

