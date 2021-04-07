Ultra-low Alpha Metal – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Ultra-low Alpha Metal Market is expected to reach $6.30 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ultra-low Alpha Metal Market include AIM Metals & Alloys LP, Alpha Assembly Solutions, Blume Elektronik Distribution GmbH, DUKSAN Hi-Metal Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc, Indium Corporation, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Pure Techonologies, STANNOL GMBH, and Teck Resources.

Development in automotive and aviation industries, rise in demand for products free from hazardous substances, and demand for intense research and development are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, altering price of raw material is hampering the market growth.

Ultra-low alpha is alloy which contains varying composition of tin and lead. It is the tin alloy which contain tin in proportion of a 99% or greater. Alpha emission of a material can be defined as transformation or decaying of one atom into another with mass number reduced by four and atomic number reduced by two. Ultra- low alpha metal is generally used in advanced solder bumping application which is common features of unconventional flip chip and 3D water level chip package. It is extremely important for alloy and metals to hold an ultra-low alpha grade when engaged in soldering application.

Based on application, the electronics segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the low emission rate of ultra-low alpha metal than other hazardous materials in electric and electronic units. The enforcement of the restriction on hazardous substances directive on electric and electronic equipment manufacturers regarding the usage of hazardous substances has persuaded them to make replacements with different types of ultra-low alpha metal. Thus, the demand for substitute alloys over those containing lead to be used in soldering applications could augur well for the market.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the strong establishment of sophisticated application industries such as telecommunication, medical, automotive, and aviation. For most part of the growth in this region, the stringent implementation of the restriction of hazardous substances directive could play a major role in augmenting the demand for ultra-low alpha metal.

Products Covered:

• Ultra-Low Alpha (ULA) Tin

• Ultra-Low Alpha (ULA) Tin Alloys

• Ultra-Low Alpha (ULA) Lead Alloys

• Ultra-Low Alpha (ULA) Lead-free Alloys

Raw Materials Covered:

• Tin

• Silver

• Copper

• Lead

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Distributor

• Direct Sales

Applications Covered:

• Aviation

• Automotive & Transportation

• Electronics

• Medical

• Telecommunication

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

