Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market is expected to reach $13.47 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market include Affirmed Networks, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Mavenir, ZTE, Cisco Systems, NEC, Nokia, Samsung, Athonet Srl, Core Network Dynamics and ExteNet Systems.

Rise in long-term evolution (LTE) mobile subscribers, penetration of smartphones and rise in mobile network data traffic are the major factors driving the market growth. However, rising security concerns are restraining the market growth.

Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) is a framework for mobile networks’ voice and data processing and switching that is implemented by Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) that virtualizes the functions of an Evolved Packet Core (EPC). The vEPC framework is being used for 4G LTE mobile networks and will also form a key part of upcoming 5G network architecture.

Based on component, the services segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to the changing trends in technologies which have risen the need for the services segment by the end users. Also the increasing adoption of vEPC solutions, the demand for supporting services is also expected to rise among telecom operators and enterprises.

By geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during forecast period due to the region transforming dynamically with respect to the adoption of new technologies across various sectors.

Networks Covered:

• 5G Network

• 4G Network

Components Covered:

• Solutions

• Services

Deployment Modes Covered:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Applications Covered:

• Broadband Wireless Access

• Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M)

• Long-Term Evolution (LTE), Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VOLTE) and Voice Over WiFi (VOWI-FI)

• Manufacturer’s Part Number (MPN) and Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO)

End Users Covered:

• Enterprises

• Telecom Operators

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

