Seaweed Cultivation – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Seaweed Cultivation Market is expected to reach $51.86 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Seaweed Cultivation Market include The Seaweed Company, Seaweed Energy Solutions AS, Algaia, Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co. Ltd., Mara Seaweed, Leili, AtSeaNova, Irish Seaweeds, CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Algea, DuPont, CEAMSA, Groupe Roullier, Cargill, Incorporated, AquAgri Processing Pvt. Ltd., Gelymar, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group, Acadian Seaplants, Seasol, and Compo Expert.

Factors such as the increase in utilization of seaweed for human consumption, growing food sector, and the rising applications of seaweeds in pharmaceutical industry are driving the market growth. However, the occurrence of natural calamities is hampering the growth of the market.

Seaweed is a plant-like organism, also known as marine micro seaweed. They generally stick to rocks or other hard substrates in coastal areas. Hydrocolloid and gelatinous substances such as alginate, agar, and carrageenan are derived from seaweed. Seaweed is beneficial for health in fighting diseases and ailments. It is used in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and organic fertilizers and food additives. The cultivation of seaweed is becoming wider because of its increasing popularity.

Based on the form, the flakes segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period as they are increasingly used as salt substitutes as well as seasoning agents in various food products.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period which can be attributed to the large-scale production and domestic consumption of edible seaweeds in the region.

Types Covered:

• Red Seaweeds

• Green Seaweeds

• Brown Seaweeds

Processes Covered:

• Seeding/Netting

• Processing

• Open Sea Transplanting

• Harvesting

• Drying

Forms Covered:

• Sheets

• Powder

• Liquid

• Flakes

Methods of Harvesting Covered:

• Wild Harvesting/Traditional

• Aquaculture/Industrial

Applications Covered:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Feed

• Food

• Agriculture

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

