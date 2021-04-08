Gantry Crane – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Gantry Crane Market is expected to reach $3.41 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Gantry Crane Market include TNT Crane & Rigging, Spanco, Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam Co., Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Mammoet Holding B.V, Nantong COSCO Heavy Industry, Mi-Jack Products, Liebherr Group, Konecranes Plc, JASO Industrial Cranes, SANY GROUP, Demag, Aicrane Machinery Group, ACECO, and Shupper-Brickle.

Factors such as the growth of the construction industry and development of ports, and the increasing investments in infrastructure development are driving the market growth. However, the limitations in the size and lifting capacity of gantry cranes are hampering the growth of the market.

A gantry crane is a type of overhead crane with a single or double girder configuration supported by freestanding legs that move on wheels or along a track or rail system. These are usually considered when there is a reason not to incorporate an overhead runway system. It does not need to be tied into a building’s support structure, and this eliminates the need for permanent runway beams and support columns.

Based on the end user, the shipyards segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period as the governments around the world are investing heavily in the development of this industry.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to increase in industrial and trade activities in countries such as China, India, and Australia.

Girder Types Covered:

• Double Main Girder

• Single Main Girder

Types Covered:

• Truss Gantry Crane

• Semi Gantry Crane

• Portable Gantry Crane

• Full Gantry Crane

Lifting Capacities Covered:

• <30 Tons

• 30-50 Tons

• >50 Tons

Operations Covered:

• Automatic

• Manual

End Users Covered:

• Warehouses

• Utility

• Steel Chemical

• Automotive

• Railway Transportation

• Port and Pier

• Metal & Mining

• Construction

• Paper & Pulp

• Aerospace

• Shipyards & Ports

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

