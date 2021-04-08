Driving Simulator – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Driving Simulator Market is expected to reach $3.04 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Driving Simulator Market include L3 Harris Technologies, Cruden B.V, Adacel Technologies Ltd, Cassidian, Ediser, IPG Automotive, Tecknotrove Simulator System Pvt Ltd, VI-Grade, Environmental Tectonics Corporation, Corys, ECA Group, Shrail, Transurb, Oktal Sydac, and FAAC Inc.

Increasing focus on research & development, professional training requirement for new locomotive pilots and shortage of skilled drivers are driving the growth of the market. However, the complexities in real-time control along with high initial cost and lack of infrastructure in emerging countries are restraining the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/driving-simulator-market/request-sample

Driving simulators is a replica of real-time driving environment. It is used for entertainment as well as for educational purpose. They are used widely for research purposes as well as to replicate complex situations while driving. These systems also monitor performance, attention, driver behaviour. While testing, the sensors installed in car provide data which is utilized to design and evaluate new advancements in driver assistance systems.

Based on simulator type, advanced driving simulator (autonomous) segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the technologies incorporated in it, such as 360º viewing angle and motion platform, for a realistic experience.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/driving-simulator-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to improving lifestyles, rising number of metro cities and steadily growing population in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/driving-simulator-market

Transport Types Covered:

• Car

• Truck & Bus

• Motorbike

• Ships

• Rail

Simulator Types Covered:

• Training Driving Simulator

• Advanced Driving Simulator (Autonomous)

Applications Covered:

• Motor Sports & Gaming

• Training

• Research & Testing

End Users Covered:

• Schools and Universities

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM’s) and Suppliers

• Marine

• Transport Authorities

• Aviation

• Automotive

• Training Institutions

• Police

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com